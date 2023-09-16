Can Expendables 4 Use Nostalgia And Fresh Blood To Recapture Box Office Glory?

It may be a little hard to believe but it has been just shy of a decade since Sylvester Stallone and his fellow action stars last graced the screen as "The Expendables." The original trilogy concluded rather unceremoniously in 2014 with the disappointment that was "The Expendables 3." It's been long enough that Stallone had time to revive both the "Rocky" and "Rambo" franchises while he was away from the role of mercenary Barney Ross. But everything old finds a way to become new again. Case in point, "Expendables 4" or "Expend4bles" is set to hit theaters next weekend. The question is, can it serve as enough of a course correction and bring the series back to its former glory?

As it stands, the film's financial prospects look iffy at best. According to Box Office Pro, director Scott Waugh's "Expend4ables" is currently targeting an opening weekend in the $10 to $15 million range. Even at the top end, that puts it on course for a franchise-worst debut. The previous three films opened to $34.8 million, $28.5 million, and $15.8 million, respectively. The downward trend is poised to continue. At best, we're looking at a performance on par with "Expendables 3," and that didn't go particularly well.

The third entry in the franchise – the first to go with a PG-13 rating – came with a $100 million price tag (before marketing) and finished with just $39.3 million domestically. The only saving grace was a healthy international take of $175.3 million giving it a $214.6 million global total. That's still a rough sum for a movie with a budget that large. To make matters even worse for the upcoming fourth installment, a massive $72.8 million of that total came from China. Lionsgate simply can't rely on that happening this time around.