Taylor Swift Could Deliver This Fall's Barbenheimer At The Box Office

Last week, the movie industry was blindsided by the announcement that a concert film covering Taylor Swift's ongoing hit Eras Tour is headed to theaters. Not in the distant future, mind you, but very soon — as in October 13 soon. It's extremely rare for something so splashy to be announced mere weeks before its release. Be that as it may, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" isn't going to be facing an uphill battle with the surprise release. Rather, this may be the Barbenheimer of the fall moviegoing season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, people in the exhibition industry currently believe that the concert film — which runs nearly three hours — could open to at least $100 million domestically. Even more insane? A $150 million opening isn't being ruled out. For context, "Barbie" currently holds the distinction of having 2023's biggest opening weekend with $162 million back in July. The fact that a concert film has a shot at even being anywhere near the same ballpark as a movie that has now grossed nearly $1.4 billion worldwide is truly remarkable. But Swift is one of the world's biggest stars, and her fans turn up.

"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" would almost instantly become one of the biggest concert films ever. Domestically, Justin Bieber's "Never Say Never" holds the record at $73 million. The film finished with $99 million worldwide. Swift figures to beat that in a single weekend. Globally, Michael Jackson's "This Is It" holds the record with $261 million. Assuming Swift's film also gets a robust international release, that total will be eclipsed in short order. This is not only incredible, but it's shaping up to be a hit the industry could sorely use right now — even if it is one that's going to incur the wrath of Hollywood's biggest studios.