Barbie's Blockbuster Opening Is Even More Impressive The Longer You Look At It

We just witnessed, quite literally, one of the biggest box office weekends in history. The match-up between Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" lived up to the hype, with both films delivering the goods. But it was Gerwig's adaptation of Mattel's iconic doll, which stars Margot Robbie in the lead role, that came out (rather handily) on top, taking in $162 million domestically to grab the number one spot. Even that $162 million figure is impressive as it represents a $7 million increase over the $155 million Sunday estimates. But taking a closer look at the numbers reveals an even more impressive, historic success.

Primarily, it should not be glossed over that "Barbie" managed to so handily top "Oppenheimer," a movie by one of cinema's most reliable hitmakers in Nolan. This is the guy who turned the "Batman" franchise around and into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, not to mention one of the only filmmakers out there who can take an original concept like "Inception" or "Interstellar" and turn it into a legitimate blockbuster. The fact that Gerwig was able to take a children's toy, adapt it with a PG-13 rating and majorly meta concept, and double the opening of "Oppenheimer" is stunning.

And this is not to raise one and lower the other, as Nolan's biopic about the man who invented the A-bomb ended up with a best-case scenario opening as well. But "Barbie" opening against such stiff competition only offers more perspective to the impressive performance. It's why we're looking at a situation where we have a movie that opened above $100 million with another movie opening also above $50 million as well. That's never happened before. So far as these things go, this is a historic moment.