Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Breaks Records With Ken-Ormous $155 Million Opening Weekend

If you popped into a movie theater in America this weekend, there's a good chance you saw a high concentration of the color pink. Moviegoers decked themselves out in neon pink, pastel pink, and every other shade of the hue to go see Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," and while "a whole lot of people in pink" isn't exactly quantitative data, we now have the box office numbers to prove that "Barbie" made a big debut. According to Variety, the movie raked in $155 million at the box office this weekend, earning back its reported production budget and smashing a few records to boot.

Gerwig now holds the highest-grossing opening weekend ever for a female director, as "Barbie" narrowly beat out the record set by "Captain Marvel" (co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck). The Marvel movie had in turn topped the record set by Patty Jenkins with "Wonder Woman" just two years earlier.

Seven months into 2023, "Barbie" is also the biggest debut of the year so far for American audiences, besting the family-friendly "Super Mario Bros. Movie," which opened to $146 million domestically in April. While "Barbie" may not end up having the legs that the Illumination animated movie had internationally ("Barbie" has been banned in Vietnam and delayed in parts of Pakistan), it's certainly set to make history in the U.S. With "Oppenheimer" also raking in the dough, this weekend will be the biggest for moviegoers since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters in 2020.