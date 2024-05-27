From Sarah Connor To Skynet: The Terminator Timeline, Explained

"There is no future but what we make for ourselves" — the guiding principle of the Terminator franchise. Unfortunately, the real-life principle has largely amounted to, "There is no future but what Hollywood makes for the rest of us." This is one of those franchises where studios have rebooted, soft-rebooted, legacy-sequeled, and generally mangled what was once an innovative and interesting storyline into an incomprehensible mess — to the point that the saga's main star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is now done with the franchise.

It's a sad state of affairs for this once great sci-fi story. Still, there's hope as long as creator James Cameron harbors a desire to make another Terminator movie based on A.I. For the time being, though, we're left with what has become an unnecessarily complicated Terminator timeline, leaving anyone trying to figure out the correct order to watch the Terminator movies confused. Even the first movie, 1984's "Terminator" contained enough time-travel paradoxes to confuse fans, and there have been five movies since that initial installment.

So, if you find yourself wandering the dystopian landscape wrought by Hollywood's relentless urge to wring as much life as it can out of The Terminator IP as it can, stumbling as you try to make sense of all the timeline shenanigans of the past 40 years, allow us to be your guide as we break down every Terminator timeline and how they all fit together.