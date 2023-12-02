Every Terminator Movie, Ranked

We Terminator fans haven't had an easy time. I first saw "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" when I was about 10 and my dad let me stay up to watch it. Did I pretend not to be absolutely terrified by the image of the exoskeleton peeking through Arnie's torn facial flesh? Maybe. But ever since being gently traumatized by "T2," I have been in love with the franchise.

Depending on who you ask, everything after "T2" has formed a nebulous cloud of mediocrity, where flashes of scenes you may or may not remember sometimes rise to the surface only to recede into the miasma once again, leaving you questioning whether they ever existed. Did Arnie really wear star-shaped shades in "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines?" Did they really make The Terminator into a suburban Texas dad who ran a curtain business in "Terminator: Dark Fate?" Much like Sarah Connor in "Judgment Day," we're left haunted by these nightmares that we're not even sure are real. But still, there are those that love the wild swings "The Terminator" sequels take, no matter how absurd.

So, here we are, amid the twisted ruins of the franchise we loved once, trying to salvage what we can and asking ourselves what happened. Surely there's something redeeming about the legacy sequels. Were they really all that bad? Well, below you will find the 100 percent correct (for legal purposes, this is a joke) ranking of the "Terminator" movies, wherein all these questions and more will be answered.