James Cameron Wants To Do Another Terminator Focused On A.I., But 'Nothing Has Been Decided'

In a recent The Hollywood Reporter profile, Arnold Schwarzenegger confirmed he's parting ways with the "Terminator" franchise. And talking about the various sequels that have been churned out since "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," he said the recent "Terminator: Dark Fate," in his words, "didn't close the deal as far as [he's] concerned," adding, "We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well-written."

So, the Terminator himself knew going in that these sequels weren't up to par. And even with James Cameron, the man who created the series and directed the first two movies, onboard as a producer, "Dark Fate" couldn't successfully raise the hobbling endoskeleton of this franchise from the flames of mediocrity.

If the ongoing WGA strike isn't enough of a signal that the industry isn't holding its writers in high enough regard, then just take a look at the landscape of film and TV. We are awash in a sea of media that feels beholden to social media metrics and audience test scores. The blandness of the "Terminator" sequels are a case in point, but Marvel will also soon have to confront the fact that using "Rick and Morty" writers for its blockbuster offerings probably wasn't the best decision. And all of this is happening while the threat of movies written entirely by artificial intelligence looms, ready to be welcomed with unbridled glee by Joe Russo.

All of which should provide more than enough grist for the "Terminator" mill, seeing as the whole franchise is based on the idea of an AI becoming self-aware and trying to wipe out the human race. And it looks as though none of that is lost on James Cameron, because he's interested in returning to the well yet again.