The Terminator Plot Fox Killed By Canceling The Sarah Connor Chronicles

To say the Terminator timeline is pretty confusing at this point would be an understatement. The franchise, created with the release of James Cameron's seminal 1984 effort "The Terminator," has since been softly rebooted, retconned, and generally mishandled by successive generations of studios and filmmakers. So twisted is the saga's internal timeline that watching the "Terminator" movies in any kind of coherent order has become a challenge not unlike trying to destroy the T-800 himself.

Prior to the release of 2019's "Terminator: Dark Fate," things seemed to be looking up. With the help of James Cameron on producing duties, director Tim Miller decided to forget the three lackluster films that followed the modern classic that is 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" and simply pick up where that stellar entry in the franchise left off. Unfortunately, when "Dark Fate" debuted we were treated to yet another generic action blockbuster that put Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic T-800 in the role of a suburban Texas dad with a drape-fitting business. In other words, there's a reason why Schwarzenegger has since decided he's finished with the Terminator franchise.

But "Dark Fate" wasn't the first Terminator-related media to disregard everything after "T2." The TV series "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles" did exactly the same thing, arguably to much better effect, back in 2008 when its first season launched on the Fox network. Created by writer and executive producer Josh Friedman — who would later go on to provide the story for "Dark Fate" — the show is often cited as a rare worthwhile entry in the canon, post-"T2," but was unfortunately canceled after its second season. Since then, there's been little information available about what the writers had planned for the unrealized season three. But the show creator has let some details slip.