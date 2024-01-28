The Correct Order To Watch The Terminator Movies

When Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered the now legendary line, "I'll be back," in 1984's "The Terminator," no one could have known how true that statement would prove to be. Arnie was indeed back, and back, and back, and back, and back again, proving that the only thing as relentless as the T-800 is Hollywood's desire to pump out sequel after sequel.

Thankfully, we at least got one classic of the action genre out of it: 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." After delivering a masterpiece of low-budget sci-fi filmmaking in '84, director James Cameron proved why he's the king of sequels with the 1991 follow-up. "T2" outdid its predecessor in almost every way, blending impeccable action set pieces with an overwhelming sense of doom that made the film linger in the mind long after viewing.

After that, the films continued without Cameron, and not only was there a marked drop in quality with every Terminator movie after "T2," there were all sorts of timeline shenanigans that have left the franchise a twisted wreck amid the dystopian future we now find ourselves in — only this one has been wrought not by a hyper-aware superintelligence, but by Hollywood itself.

All of which has probably left the uninitiated, or even those who haven't watched the 6 "Terminator" films in a while, a little confused. If you're considering delving into this nebulous cloud of a franchise, you might consider reading on to figure out where exactly you're supposed to start and how best to proceed through the various sequels and reboots.