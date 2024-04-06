The Only Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie That Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Arnold Schwarzenegger has accomplished a fair bit in his life. The man came over from Austria having served in the army, claimed the Mr. Olympia title a full seven times, then launched one of the most successful Hollywood careers in the history of the industry, before becoming governor of California and finding time to marry a Kennedy in the process. But surely what he's really concerned with are his Rotten Tomato scores.

Having recently starred in his own Netflix series, "FUBAR," recounted his remarkable life in the streamer's "Arnold" documentary, and whipped Jake from State Farm into shape for a Super Bowl commercial, the Austrian Oak is now gearing up for his Christmas comedy with "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson. But between all this stuff, you've got to imagine that Arnie was eager to hurry back to his trailer and pore over the pages of RT, desperately scouring for the latest updates to his movie's scores and recording everything in his own personal database for future reference.

Unfortunately, during his RT research, the Governator would have been quickly reminded that his career hasn't been all hits. Take the absolutely abysmal "Terminator: Dark Fate," for instance, which featured a truly baffling storyline that saw Schwarzenegger play a suburban dad Terminator with a drape-fitting business. A quick glance at an RT ranking page for Schwarzenegger movies reveals a fair few flops, in fact, with something called "End of Days" coming in last with an 11% rating (1979's "The Villain" has 0% but no Top Critic reviews).

Happily, though, this page does reveal that Schwarzenegger has yet another accomplishment to add to his impressive list: a perfect RT score.