News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Whipped Jake From State Farm Into Shape For Super Bowl 2024

State Farm Insurance Super Bowl Commercial State Farm Insurance
By Rafael Motamayor/

The Superb Owl is more than just a big sports event. It is a time to relish in spectacle, be it a half-time music show where SpongeBob makes jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio, Netflix potentially releasing a previously unknown movie all of a sudden, and, of course, flashy trailers and big commercials galore.

One of the biggest commercials of this year's Super Bowl reunited Arnold Schwarzenegger with his "Twins" and "Junior" co-star Danny DeVito to promote State Farm Insurance. The ad shows Schwarzenegger shooting a film within a film, a commercial for State Farm wherein the former governor of California rushes out of a burning house while rescuing two dogs. Then a director yells cut and consistently chastises Arnold for the way he pronounces the word "neighbor" with his Austrian accent. The solution? Hire DeVito to co-star in the ad and correct Schwarzenegger's pronunciation.

Though he only shows up for a handful of seconds, Jake from State Farm (actor Kevin Miles) is also in the commercial and got to have the full Schwarzenegger experience — meaning, he got whipped into action star shape.

"We worked out together. I had to get him in shape for this because when I heard that he has 10% body fat, that was unacceptable," Schwarzenegger told People about working with Miles. "I said, 'By the time we do the commercial, you have to have 8% body fat.' And so he really whipped himself in great shape and he was a lot of fun to work with."

Schwarzenegger's Hollywood story

State Farm Insurance Super Bowl Commercial, Jake State Farm Insurance

Arnold Schwarzenegger has one of the greatest Hollywood stories of all time. He's a man who went from driving tanks in the Austrian army to becoming Mr. Olympia, the most famous bodybuilder in history, a bonafide Hollywood icon, and the governor of California.

Still, despite his large, Jack Reacher-sized build, Schwarzenegger has always had a big sense of humor. He's starred in some major hit comedies (and some terrible ones, too), paving the formula that all athletes-turned-actors follow to this day. Still, he never lost his sense of competition, which included having a rivalry with Sylvester Stallone that resulted in plenty of costly pranks, and also a spirit of competition behind the scenes of the first "Predator" — one that infected Schwarzenegger's co-stars, including the late, great Carl Weathers.

The 76-year-old hasn't forgotten his body-building roots either and constantly shares his training routine on social media. Now, he's even seemingly taken everyone's favorite neighbor, Jake from State Farm, under his wing.

Recommended