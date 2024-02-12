Arnold Schwarzenegger Whipped Jake From State Farm Into Shape For Super Bowl 2024

The Superb Owl is more than just a big sports event. It is a time to relish in spectacle, be it a half-time music show where SpongeBob makes jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio, Netflix potentially releasing a previously unknown movie all of a sudden, and, of course, flashy trailers and big commercials galore.

One of the biggest commercials of this year's Super Bowl reunited Arnold Schwarzenegger with his "Twins" and "Junior" co-star Danny DeVito to promote State Farm Insurance. The ad shows Schwarzenegger shooting a film within a film, a commercial for State Farm wherein the former governor of California rushes out of a burning house while rescuing two dogs. Then a director yells cut and consistently chastises Arnold for the way he pronounces the word "neighbor" with his Austrian accent. The solution? Hire DeVito to co-star in the ad and correct Schwarzenegger's pronunciation.

Though he only shows up for a handful of seconds, Jake from State Farm (actor Kevin Miles) is also in the commercial and got to have the full Schwarzenegger experience — meaning, he got whipped into action star shape.

"We worked out together. I had to get him in shape for this because when I heard that he has 10% body fat, that was unacceptable," Schwarzenegger told People about working with Miles. "I said, 'By the time we do the commercial, you have to have 8% body fat.' And so he really whipped himself in great shape and he was a lot of fun to work with."