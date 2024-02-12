Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunites With His Greatest Co-Star For New Super Bowl Commercial

Super Bowl commercials aren't just movie trailers — it's also the time of year when far less flashy brands pay the big bucks to get stars in their ads, ones that all of America will see. Sometimes, those ads can get pretty wild.

This year, we got one from State Farm Insurance featuring the talents of former bodybuilder and Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger (who's also starred in a few movies you may have heard of). The ad is titled "Like A Good Neighbaaa," referencing both State Farm's company slogan ("Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there") and Arnold's famous Austrian accent. And that pronunciation difference is the keystone of the ad.

Arnold, in a red State Farm shirt, rushes out of a burning house (which explodes behind him) carrying two dogs to safety. "Agent State Farm" is initially shown only from the shoulders down, but his face is revealed once he recites the company slogan. It turns out this commercial is actually a film within a film; the director chastises Arnold for consistently mispronouncing "neighbor" as they film different action-themed commercials.

The ad first debuted on Tuesday, February 6, but ended with "To be continued." The Super Bowl version is an extended cut featuring an old co-star of Schwarzenegger's: the legendary Danny DeVito.