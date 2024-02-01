Patrick Stewart's Super Bowl 2024 Commercial Is A Violent Mashup You Can't Miss

The recent ad campaign for Paramount+ has been a mite surreal. In them, a group of fictional characters, each from various Paramount-owned properties, find themselves lost on Paramount Mountain — a desolate and snowy place — wondering how they might escape. The ads are fun, as there are few places where one might see Peppa Pig and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen interacting with Beavis and Butt-Head. Several of the spots were narrated by Patrick Stewart and, throughout the campaign, featured cameos from "Survivor" host Jeff Probst, Captain Pike from "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" as played by Anson Mount, Dora the Explorer, James Corden, Bumblebee the Transformer, Snooki, DJ Khaled, Diane Lockhart from "The Good Fight" as played by Christine Baranski, Lieutenant Jim Dangle from "Reno 911!" as played by Thomas Lennon, and many, many others. In one of the more recent ads, Sylvester Stallone appears as his character from "Cliffhanger" to climb a face of Paramount Mountain that ... looks like Sylvester Stallone's face.

The ads are, of course, all constructed on a green screen with actors filmed at different times, but the mash-up is still winky fun.

The Super Bowl, as we all know, is a notable rock concert, accompanied by a bonanza of high-end TV ads. There may also be a football game involved. For the upcoming 58th Super Bowl, set to be played on February 11, 2024, Paramount+ has outdone themselves, providing a two-minute commercial spot wherein Patrick Stewart actually appears on camera (as himself), and features the 83-year-old actor hurling Arnold from "Hey, Arnold!" like a football. This was after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa revealed that he was unable to hurl a grappling hook with any accuracy.

Like the best Super Bowl ads, this new spot for Paramount+ is certainly eye-catching.