Twins Was A Surprise Box Office Smash And Arnold Schwarzenegger's Biggest Payday Ever

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"When I said I wanted to do a comedy it was like, 'Arnold, why would you waste that time?" Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of cinema's all-time great action heroes, recalled during an appearance on "The Nerdist" podcast in 2014. In the mid to late '80s, nobody could touch Schwarzenegger. From "Terminator" to "Predator" and films like "Commando," nearly everything the bodybuilder-turned-actor touched turned to gold. So why mess that up by trying to do a comedy? Or so that's what the moneymen in Hollywood thought. But Schwarzenegger had a vision and no was not an option. His resilience led to the biggest payday of his illustrious career. Of all things, that giant payday came from his 1988 comedy "Twins."

Directed by the late, great Ivan Reitman, the film co-stars Danny DeVito ("Taxi," "Romancing the Stone") and focuses on a pair of unlikely siblings who resulted from a genetic experiment. Schwarzenegger plays Julius, an educated and sheltered giant with a big heart. DeVito plays Vincent, a hustler who loves women and money. After being separated at birth, the pair reunite only to find themselves with a hitman on their tail, setting them off on a wild adventure.

It was the first example of Schwarzenegger playing against type but audiences ate it up. It was the right movie at the right time made by the right people. The faith that Schwarzenegger, DeVito, and Reitman had in the project would be greatly rewarded, even if Hollywood at large didn't have that same faith in the concept.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the 35th anniversary of "Twins," we're looking back at the film, how it came to be, the unique deal that secured funding for the movie, what happened when it hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?