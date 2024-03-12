Arnold Schwarzenegger And Alan Ritchson Are Making A Christmas Comedy, And You Won't Believe The Premise

Ho ho ho, movie lovers! The Oscars are officially in the rearview mirror and Daylight Savings just robbed us of an hour of sleep (at least, those of us living in places that still abide by such backward traditions), but we're apparently fast-forwarding through the spring and summer fun to skip ahead to the holiday season with this latest bit of news. And, no, you're not prepared for what this is about.

Deadline has the scoop on a project that might as well be a throwback to the "No rules, anything goes" heyday of the nineties, in terms of both casting and premise. In a casting report that's sure to dwarf any others in size, weight, and muscles alone, we now know that none other than action superstar (and hilarious Academy Awards presenter) Arnold Schwarzenegger is teaming up with "Reacher" actor Alan Ritchson for a family holiday movie titled "The Man With The Bag." The project comes from director Adam Shankman (known for "The Wedding Planner," "A Walk to Remember," and "Hairspray") with a script written by Allan Rice. But as formidable as the creative team is, that's not the main draw here. Just take a gander at the premise for the Christmas-themed movie:

When Santa's magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.

Now that's what we're talkin' about.