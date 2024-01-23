Before Reacher, Alan Ritchson Had A Big TV Opportunity Ripped Out From Under Him

Alan Ritchson has been rapidly ascending Hollywood's A-list in recent years. Much of that has to do with the fact that he's now headlining Amazon's "Reacher" series as the titular Jack Reacher, as well as appearing in supporting roles in movies like "Fast X." With a third season of the hit Prime Video series on the way, it's clear that the show is connecting with audiences, and Ritchson is owed a lot of credit for his part in that. Leading a TV show is something the actor has worked hard and long for, dating back to early in his career when the opportunity to headline a series was ripped right out from under him.

Ritchson spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet for the "Reacher" season 2 premiere. The actor spoke about his long journey to becoming a lead actor on a show, describing it as "a long time coming." That's because when he was just starting out and landed a role on The CW's Superman series "Smallville," he was being teed up as the network's next big thing.