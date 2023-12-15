When Will Alan Ritchson Stop Playing Reacher? Only When He Gets Bored [Exclusive]

When "Reacher" season 1 debuted in 2022, no one could have expected it would become one of Prime Video's most watched shows of all time. But just a few days after it arrived on the streaming service, it had already been renewed for season 2. Now, that second season is upon us, and Jack Reacher will once again be venturing out to beat up bad guys for our entertainment. Judging by the trailer for "Reacher" season 2, this round of episodes will be every bit as brutal as the last.

But has anyone stopped to ask the question of how this show did so well in the first place? After all, it's not as if there's a dearth of premium action dramas on TV these days. Well, if you ask fans of Lee Child's books, on which the show is based, Alan Ritchson probably has a lot to do with it.

The 6-ft 3-inch, 235-pound Ritchson is every bit the hulking ex-military police officer from the books, which might seem like a small detail to the uninitiated. But for Jack Reacher fans who'd suffered through two Tom Cruise-starring movies with a relatively diminutive star in the lead role, Ritchson was the leading man they'd been waiting for. In other words, in a Ritchson vs Cruise situation, the former quite easily nabs the "best on-screen Reacher" title, and is a big part of why the show has performed so well thus far.

If you're one of those fans that was exhilarated when Ritchson took on the role, and want to see the who continue for as long as possible, there's good news...