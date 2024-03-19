There Are Only Two Perfect Horror Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

There is no such thing as a perfect movie.

No matter how integral a certain film may be to the history of cinema, no matter how widely beloved it might be by a mass audience, and no matter how politically and sociologically relevant it may have been to the modern world, there is always an error, a nitpick, an omission, or a production problem that can be included. No work of art is going to be 100% unassailable, largely because a wide swath of humanity will be able to see it, and no two people are going to feel exactly the same way about it.

In modern parlance, the closest critics and audiences may be able to come to a measurable consensus is the approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The way Rotten Tomatoes works: professional critics, writing for a broad gallery of approved outlets, submit a review to RT, selecting it to be "fresh" or "rotten." The critic gets to select on which side of that binary they fall. If 60% of critics submit "positive" reviews, then the film is deemed "fresh." 59% or less, and the film is "rotten." Fans are also welcome to create RT accounts and log in to deem a film "fresh" or "rotten." Those votes are tallied as the "audience score."

By that gauge, there currently only two horror films on Rotten Tomatoes that have an enviable 100% approval rating: Remi Weekes' 2020 immigration thriller "His House" and Shin'ichirō Ueda's 2019 comedic zombie mockumentary "One Cut of the Dead." By Rotten Tomatoes' own metrics, these movies are better than some of the most notable horror classics in cinema history.