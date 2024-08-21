Rotten Tomatoes Just Introduced A New 'Verified Hot' Label - Here's What It Means

Move over, Oscars Cheer Moment, because the internet just came up with a new way to measure how much folks love them some big-budget blockbusters — and we have lots of questions.

Any movie fan who's spent more than five minutes online knows that Rotten Tomatoes, the imperfect system that it is, tends to be treated as the be-all and end-all for criticism. For studios, getting that enviable "Fresh" rating alongside a high score means another tool in their marketing toolbox to tout in trailers and TV spots. (Although, on occasion, this has been known to backfire hilariously.) For moviegoers who can't reasonably afford to go to the theaters every single weekend, an aggregator website to check on the critical and audience consensus certainly comes in handy when deciding which titles are worth their time and money. And to lift the curtains a tiny bit, us critics and journalists depend on the site as a source of traffic to our reviews (though that's not nearly as substantial a bump as you might think) and as additional validation that we are, in fact, qualified to know what we're talking about.

Such influence also makes it necessary for us to weigh in whenever Rotten Tomatoes decides to go and do silly-sounding things, like with today's news. In a fresh blog post on the official site, it's been announced that another label has been added to their repertoire: a "Verified Hot" badge aimed towards the most popular and well-received movies, described as "a brand new elevated designation and badge honoring theatrical films with the highest-rated Verified Audience Scores on the Popcornmeter." What exactly does this mean for the average user? Let's dig into it.