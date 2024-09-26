The Creep Tapes Review: This Found Footage Horror Series Is Better Than Creep 3 [Fantastic Fest]
Lovers of found footage horror have been waiting for quite some time to see the return of Peachfuzz, the killer from the "Creep" films. For years, we assumed that return would take the form of "Creep 3," a third film in the series. After all, when "Creep" was originally picked up for distribution in 2014, it was eyed as a potential trilogy. Now, Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice have finally returned with a new installment in the franchise. But instead of a movie, we're getting a six-episode series on Shudder titled "The Creep Tapes." Duplass and Brice have made it well worth the long wait as this is better than a single movie possibly could have been.
The filmmaking duo descended upon Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas to debut the first three episodes of the series as the festival's fifth and final secret screening. I was on hand to see them for myself and, dear reader, I am here to tell you that this is everything a fan of the first two films could hope for. It's creepy. It's darkly funny. It's clever. It's simple yet layered. It feels like more fabric cut from the very same cloth that birthed the first "Creep" a decade ago.
"The Creep Tapes" continues to give us a window into the mind of the secluded serial killer (Duplass) who lures various people looking to make a quick buck into his twisted world with the promise of an easy-money job. The first three episodes all feature a different subject and all of them are narratively distinct. They all are very much shot in the same style, with the overall tone and central character keeping things anchored. Beyond that, Duplass and Brice decided to use this as an opportunity to take some wild swings with wild, entertaining results.
The Creep Tapes isn't just a long movie cut into episodes
One thing I should mention is that I am not a big TV guy. I tend to prefer movies and will avoid even very acclaimed shows, to my own detriment at times. What kills me is the trend of taking things that would otherwise be movies and turning them into TV shows, largely to meet the demands of the streaming machine. I detest the six-hour movie problem that plagues shows like "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and countless others. I say all of this to hammer home the point that this show is much better than the "Creep 3" many fans have wanted for years now.
"The Creep Tapes" is not just a several-hour narrative cut up into episodes arbitrarily. Each of the episodes is a tape that stands on its own two feet. All of them are directed by Brice, who directed both of the previous movies, with Duplass co-writing them in addition to his starring role. There are various guest stars who come in to help us explore this mysterious killer's life. I won't go into spoilers about the various episodes because the surprise is a huge amount of the fun.
What I can say is that each one truly has its own identity. They're also very brisk. Each episode flies by leaving you wanting more, rather than overstaying their welcome. If Brice and Duplass had made just one movie, they would have probably taken one of these ideas and filled in around it. Here, they get to take several of the ideas they've come up with over the years and give us new flavors of "Creep." After a seven-year wait, this feels like a reward for being patient.
Creep is creepier (and funnier) than ever
I will admit it's been quite a while since I've seen "Creep." One thing I can definitively say about the show though, even with a somewhat foggy memory, is that the TV version of this franchise is far funnier than the movies. It's pitch-black humor, but truly is laugh-out-loud funny at times. That is of course punctuated with murder and jump scares, but it's the combination of levity and chills that makes it all work and stand out from the crowd.
Duplass deserves a ton of credit for his performance here. There are times where he has to, as a very good actor, play a bad actor. He also has to do some truly uncomfortable, wild things, yet he fully commits in every frame. Brice also knows how to make the most of the format. Like the best found footage movies out there, it's never lazy. There is a commitment to the format and using it to their advantage, rather than using it just to use it as a gimmick.
Is "The Creep Tapes" a groundbreaking entry in the found footage canon? Not really. It's not trying to reinvent the wheel. It's just a very good excuse to return to a world audiences know and love. We get to watch a predator play with his food before doing the deed, and there's something compelling about that. I can say, even as the least-avid TV watcher I know, I am eagerly awaiting the final three episodes of the show.
/Film Rating: 7.5 out of 10
"The Creep Tapes" arrives on Shudder November 15, 2024 with a two-episode premiere.