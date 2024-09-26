The Creep Tapes Review: This Found Footage Horror Series Is Better Than Creep 3 [Fantastic Fest]

Lovers of found footage horror have been waiting for quite some time to see the return of Peachfuzz, the killer from the "Creep" films. For years, we assumed that return would take the form of "Creep 3," a third film in the series. After all, when "Creep" was originally picked up for distribution in 2014, it was eyed as a potential trilogy. Now, Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice have finally returned with a new installment in the franchise. But instead of a movie, we're getting a six-episode series on Shudder titled "The Creep Tapes." Duplass and Brice have made it well worth the long wait as this is better than a single movie possibly could have been.

The filmmaking duo descended upon Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas to debut the first three episodes of the series as the festival's fifth and final secret screening. I was on hand to see them for myself and, dear reader, I am here to tell you that this is everything a fan of the first two films could hope for. It's creepy. It's darkly funny. It's clever. It's simple yet layered. It feels like more fabric cut from the very same cloth that birthed the first "Creep" a decade ago.

"The Creep Tapes" continues to give us a window into the mind of the secluded serial killer (Duplass) who lures various people looking to make a quick buck into his twisted world with the promise of an easy-money job. The first three episodes all feature a different subject and all of them are narratively distinct. They all are very much shot in the same style, with the overall tone and central character keeping things anchored. Beyond that, Duplass and Brice decided to use this as an opportunity to take some wild swings with wild, entertaining results.