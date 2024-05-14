One Of The Most Exciting Horror Movies Of The Year Will Be Streaming For Free This Week

Horror fans tend to treat their favorite movies — no matter how schlocky or cheaply-made — as sacred cows, which puts an immeasurable amount of pressure on anyone who dares to remake, reboot, or legacyquel a beloved title. And yet, director Danishka Esterhazy handled that pressure with ease for her fantastic meta-remake of "Slumber Party Massacre," and quickly solidified herself as one of the most exciting new voices in horror.

Esterhazy had already earned a great deal of goodwill with her twisted take on "The Banana Splits Movie," and well-versed aficionados likely first learned of her work with the gripping sci-fi dystopian flick "Level 16," about a prison-like boarding school for girls harboring a demented secret. And luckily for fans of all things scary and slasher, Esterhazy has a new film coming to the Tubi streaming service on May 17, 2024, called "Killer Body Count." That's right, in less than three days from the time this article goes live, you'll be able to enjoy a new slasher film from one of the most exciting directors working in the genre for free.

Tubi has been proving to be a formidable force in the streaming wars and has been cranking out new horror flicks at a rapid pace. They produced the 2022 remake of "Terror Train," a horror-comedy film called "Slay" about drag queens fighting vampires, and the survival horror flick "Lowlifes." Esterhazy is a great addition to their line-up and based on the trailer for "Killer Body Count," has made an exciting, fresh, and fun slasher movie that might be the perfect choice for your next at-home watch party with friends.