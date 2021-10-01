Slumber Party Massacre Trailer: The Horror Classic Gets A Meta Reboot

Hailing from the legendary producer Roger Cormand and director Amy Holden Jones, a pioneer in the horror genre in her own right, "Slumber Party Massacre" was released in 1982. Written by Rita Mae Brown, it was a rare horror flick to be headed up by female filmmakers. It also ended up being quite successful, paving the way for two sequels: 1987's "Slumber Party Massacre II" and 1990's "Slumber Party Massacre III."

Yet, as is often the case with horror, nothing stays dead forever. Syfy teamed with Shout! Studios to bring this franchise back from the dead, with a fresh, meta take for modern audiences. I suspect this one will generate quite a bit of discussion amongst genre fans in the weeks to come. And, if the reception from the general public is as good as it was coming out of Fantastic Fest, I equally suspect we haven't seen the last of this franchise.

Suzanne Keilly ("Ash vs. Evil Dead") penned the screenplay, with Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor, Reze-Tiana Wessels, and Michael Lawrence Potter making up the core ensemble.

"Slumber Party Massacre" premieres on Syfy on October 16, 2021.