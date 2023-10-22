Halloween's Original Movie Poster Has A Creepy Hidden Detail - And It Happened By Accident

The poster design of John Carpenter's 1978 slasher "Halloween" is scary, subtle, and quite brilliant. The poster was painted by artist Bob Gleason who once said in an interview with Fangoria Magazine that he came up with the design while working for the Santa Monica-based graphic design firm B.D. Fox and Friends. Gleason noticed that the grooves that circumvent a pumpkin could be shadowed in a jagged, knife-like shape, and that he could use that image in conjunction with an actual knife. The poster features the hand of Michael Myers holding a large curved kitchen knife, melting into a repeated pattern that forms the face of a jack o' lantern.

Gleason's managers weren't too fond of his idea, feeling that Michael Myers' white-faced mask should be placed front-and-center, not the knife. A few days later, however, Gleason's managers came around and let him do the poster he wanted. It took him three or four days. Gleason would return 44 years later to paint the poster for David Gordon Green's 2022 film "Halloween Ends." Gleason also painted posters for John Carpenter's "The Fog," the Chuck Norris film "Force Vengeance," and Bruce Lee's "Game of Death."

In 2016, Gleason's original poster design sold for $84,000 at auction. According to a 2022 article for Insider, Gleason had to explain in a special auction letter that a hidden symbol in his design wasn't supposed to be there. If one looks closely at Michal Myers fist on the poster, one might be able to make out a face in the knuckles and veins. The second knuckle looks a little bit like a nose and the third and fourth knuckles might be seen as lips. The veins could be worms crawling out of the face's orifices.

Gleason assured buyers: that wasn't his intent.