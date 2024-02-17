The Correct Order To Watch The King Kong Movies

Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack's 1933 mega-hit "King Kong" was a marvel of special effects. It employed stop-motion animation, outsize models, rear-projection, and novel composting methods to convince audiences that a giant ape was interacting with human co-stars. Compared to modern, ultra-slick CGI effects, the 1933 King Kong may not look as realistic, but the ape shimmers with life and personality beyond what many modern effects can accomplish. Kong is the most sympathetic character in the movie, as he was kidnapped from his home and exploited by would-be entertainment moguls. Using bi-planes to shoot Kong off the top of the Empire State Building wasn't a moment of triumph for a masterful humanity, but the tragic execution of an animal that doesn't understand what it was thrust into. Not bad for a film that's going to celebrate its 91st birthday in April of 2024.

Interpreting "King Kong" in 2024 is fraught. Cooper and Schoedsack were piggybacking their film from colonialist documentaries of their era, including William S. Campbell's "Ingagi," a film full of racist tall tales, as well as their own mostly-staged "Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness," the only documentary ever nominated for Best Picture. "King Kong" not only has racist images of "wild natives," a common trope in colonialist fantasies, but Kong himself is often seen as a racist metaphor for Blackness (see the "King Kong" essay in the BFI's "The Cinema Book"). One might even recall the race-based interpretation of "King Kong" being employed by a Nazi in the 2009 film "Inglourious Basterds."

However bleak its origin, "King Kong" leaked into the mass American consciousness in perpetuity, creating a monster that is still appearing in films to this day. As of this writing, Kong has appeared in 14 feature films.

Here they are: