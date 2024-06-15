A Long-Dead TV Show Forced Soylent Green To Change Its Name

Richard Fleischer's 1973 dystopian sci-fi film "Soylent Green" takes place in the distant future of 2022 when Earth's resources are dwindling, thanks to overpopulation and climate change. Food sources are becoming scant and difficult to maintain. Food and water are rationed for everyone (except for the wealthy, of course), and the most common foods are small processed crackers called Soylent Red and Soylent Yellow (named for their two ingredients: soy and lentils). A new flavor is taking the populace by storm: Soylent Green is said to be made from plankton and possessed of a much better flavor. It seems that a recent thriving biome was discovered on the ocean floors.

This is a bleak future, and citizens are encouraged to volunteer for euthanasia to keep the population down. The government provides special death rooms where people can relax to calming music and lovely forest scenes as they receive lethal injections.

Charlton Heston plays an NYPD cop named Robert Thorn who is tasked with finding the murderer of a local billionaire who held a sinister secret about Soylent production. He finds some information about the plankton used to make Soylent Green, notably, that there isn't any. So what is Soylent Green made from? Any sci-fi worth their salt knows very well what the secret ingredient is.

"Soylent Green" was based on the 1966 novel "Make Room! Make Room!" by Harry Harrison. Back in 1984, Harrison was interviewed by Danny Peary for his book "Omni's Screen Flights – Screen Fantasies: The Future According to SF Cinema," and Harrison noted that the makers of "Soylent Green" couldn't use his original title — an allusion to overpopulation — for a mindless reason. It seems the studio felt it was took close to the title of the 1953 sitcom "Make Room for Daddy."