Why Contact Director Robert Zemeckis Almost Passed On The Sci-Fi Classic

Robert Zemeckis has always loved his toys, but the "Back to the Future" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" director's fondness for tinkering with the latest filmmaking technology has eclipsed his passion for storytelling for a long time. However, between his love-it-or-hate-it Best Picture winner "Forrest Gump" and his motion-capture phase in the aughts, there was a period where Zemeckis found a string of projects that eloquently married his love of tech with his maturing sensibilities as a storyteller. This began with 1997's "Contact," a film adaptation of the late Carl Sagan's 1985 novel of the same name and possibly the unofficial start of the "Matthew McConaughey Takes Off His Shirt in All His Movies" era (but feel free to fact-check me on that).

McConaughey, as it were, plays Palmer Joss, a successful Christian philosopher, and the love interest for the film's protagonist, the scientist Dr. Eleanor "Ellie" Ann Arroway (Jodie Foster). When Ellie seemingly fulfills her lifelong search for proof of life beyond Earth by uncovering a mysterious signal from the depths of space, it naturally whips the masses into a frenzy over the greater implications. But where most of the film's characters either turn to religious fanaticism or embrace hardline pragmatism, "Contact" itself subscribes to the idea that science and faith can peacefully coexist while complementing and even supporting one another.

Whether you agree with that perspective or not, it's a much more nuanced take on the "reason vs. religion" debate than you might expect from a big-budget mainstream sci-fi picture. For Zemeckis, though, it wasn't these heady philosophical notions that made him hesitant to board the film; it was an early script draft's handling of the story's extraterrestrials that spurred him to pass on the movie and go direct "Forrest Gump" first, before later circling back.