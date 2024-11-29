The Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Character Who Surprisingly Isn't CGI

With a massive animatronic head and a special suit, it's easy to think that an actor can't help but disappear among the various components that go into creating Neel, with voice work the main outlet to influence the character's nuances. However, "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" creators Jon Watts and Chris Ford have confirmed that this is far from the truth, and Robert Timothy Smith proved to be a very important piece of the Neel puzzle. In an interview with StarWars.com, Watts described the actor's impact:

"Robert was the total wild card. We initially thought of Neel as this sweet, shy little blue elephant-like alien. But Robert always came at it at this other oblique angle. He's a comedian. He's always telling jokes and doing bits, and it's always really sweet. He's just trying to get a rise out of you or a laugh. And that allowed us to try some different, funnier performance options to let Neel be a little bit more neurotic and unique. Robert had all these gestures and physicality that you would never expect."

From the sound of it, a lot of work went into making Neel feel a very real part of the central group of kids instead of a random tagalong alien. It's great to hear that Smith was able to shape the character so much, and fans are able to see the end result when the first two episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" premiere on Disney+ December 2, 2024, at 6 pm PST (with additional episodes dropping on Tuesdays at the same time thereafter).