Why Apple TV's Silo Made Two Major Changes From The First Book

"Silo" is one of the best sci-fi shows on AppleTV. Based on Hugh Howey's book series of the same name, "Silo" is post-apocalyptic fiction, set long after the collapse of civilization in a dystopian future where the remnants of humanity live inside a silo 144 levels underground.

This is a thrilling, intriguing sci-fi drama with impeccable worldbuilding, exquisite production design that makes the silo feel like a real and tactile place, a fantastic cast (Steve Zahn is in season 2 and he crushes it), and also a well-plotted mystery box. "Silo" starts out in many ways like the anime "Attack on Titan," with a lived-in world with an oppressive secret police, plenty of conspiracies, and a larger mystery about the truth of the world outside the walls the characters inhabit.

This mystery about the truth of the outside world makes for most of the story of the first season of "Silo," but it is one of the major changes from the first book. As show creator Graham Yost told The Motion Picture Association, "We had a question of when we would find out that the world was really dead outside, because in the books, we're in Holston's point of view, and when he takes off his helmet, he sees that the world really is dead." Holston is a character played by David Oyelowo, who ventures out of the silo in the first season and meets his doom.

"It was Max Aronson at Apple who said, 'Hey, what if we didn't reveal that until the end, so that's a mystery, too?'" Yost added. "And I was like, 'That's a really good idea. Let it be Juliette who takes the audience into that.'" Juliette, played by Rebecca Ferguson, is a character who takes Holston's job as sheriff and uncovers a conspiracy.