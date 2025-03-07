Silo Season 2: The Safeguard Explained

The following contains heavy spoilers for season 2 of "Silo."

"Silo" is one of the best sci-fi shows of the past decade, one with a compelling mystery and exquisite worldbuilding that feels similar to the constant lore drops and plot twists of "Attack on Titan."

The show takes place in a dystopian future where most of the world has been destroyed and humanity wiped out. The only remnants of civilization live in an underground silo hundreds of levels deep. The show deals with the simple idea of knowledge and how hard it is to kill human curiosity no matter how much those at the top use regulations to keep the population under control. At the end of the first season, former engineer now sheriff, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) left her silo (a death sentence) and actually managed to survive her walk outside, eventually finding another silo nearby.

Season 2, which cemented "Silo" as one of the best shows on AppleTV+, and reason enough to subscribe to that platform, concerns Juliette discovering that the new silo she encountered had been wiped out when the people revolted and tried to leave for the surface. Back home, however, revolution is brewing and IT systems analyst Lukas Kyle (Avi Nash) starts discovering the secret past of their own silo, until he learns about the horrific safety protocol known as the Safeguard Procedure.

Though the season 2 finale of "Silo" already did a rather expansive job explaining what the Safeguard Procedure is, some people have the inexplicable hobby of just spoiling themselves on TV shows. Whether that's you, you were watching the show with your eyes closed, or went to the bathroom when they explained what this safety protocol is, fret not. Here's your handy guide as to what the Safeguard Procedure is in "Silo."