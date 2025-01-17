Silo Season 2 Ending Explained: Going Back To The Beginning

The following contains spoilers for the "Silo" season 2 finale, "Into the Fire."

Apple TV+ is home to many of the best sci-fi shows currently on the airwaves. Whether it's the alternate history glee of "For All Mankind" or the joy of watching Lee Pace as an immortal emperor fighting a bunch of assassins while completely naked in the epic "Foundation" or the (relatively) more grounded "Severance," there's something for every kind of sci-fi fan on Apple TV+.

Now, one of the streamer's best sci-fi shows (and shows overall, for that matter) has finished its second season — "Silo." Created by Graham Yost and based on the book series of the same name by Hugh Howey, "Silo" takes place in a dystopian future where the remnants of humanity live inside a giant underground silo hundreds of stories tall. Narratively, the show centers on Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer who becomes engulfed in a huge conspiracy as she slowly unravels the many mysteries of the silo (aka Silo 18). It's a phenomenal series full of intrigue and exquisite world-building, with the titular silo feeling like a lived-in place.

The idea of a show where the remnants of humanity live surrounded by walls and the truth of their world and the origin of their cities is a secret the protagonists have to uncover (in a basement, no less) also makes "Silo" a good accidental live-action "Attack on Titan" series.

With "Silo" having been renewed for both a third and fourth season (with season 4 set to serve as its last), there's still a lot of story left to cover if the show intends to fully adapt the rest of Howey's novels. This is especially true after season 2 ramped up the mysteries, introducing a big rebellion plot, a new silo (aka Silo 17), an AI, and even a trip back in time. In short, a lot happened this past season, and the season 2 finale, in particular, offers some answers while raising a whole lot more questions.

Whether you're confused about the latest twists and turns of "Silo," or you simply want to relive the shocks, the thrills, and the surprises, we've got you covered.