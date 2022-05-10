Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is Now The Top-Rated Star Trek Series Ever On Rotten Tomatoes

As much affection as longtime Trekkies have for this particular franchise, most would readily admit that the mere existence of a new "Star Trek" series doesn't necessarily guarantee a must-watch event. For every "Deep Space Nine" or "Lower Decks," there are large swaths of shows — especially in their early going — that would have to be considered entirely skippable before finally getting to the good stuff. (Looking at you, extremely plodding early seasons of "Voyager"!) "Star Trek: Discovery" premiered to much fanfare back in 2017 and went on to justify four seasons of varying degrees of quality ... but it was the very obvious potential of its spin-off series, "Strange New Worlds," that wound up demanding the lion's share of attention from fans eager for a more old-fashioned approach to "Trek."

That potential has since blossomed into reality with the recent series premiere, anchored by the performance of Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike and further buoyed by Ethan Peck's Spock, Rebecca Romijn's Number One, and a cast of brand-new characters that include Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and more. /Film's own review by Witney Seibold was positively glowing, lauding the series as "the best 'Star Trek' show in decades." That praise has translated to relatively more tangible results, as "Strange New Worlds" now boasts the best Rotten Tomatoes score of any of the dozen "Trek" shows to come into being through the franchise's 50-plus year history with a pristine 98%, placing it ahead of the likes of "Prodigy" (93%), "The Next Generation" and "Deep Space Nine" (91%), and "Discovery" and "Picard" (86%).

That fascinating nugget of information comes courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes, charting the top 10 shows in terms of their score percentages on the "Tomatometer." Now, a couple caveats: Of course, Rotten Tomatoes scores aren't some foolproof measurement of quality or even a fully reliable gauge of how audiences are responding to a certain work. But with the crucial context that the site is merely an aggregate, gathering together the critical consensus and applying generalized numbers to them, it can become a helpful tool for figuring out just where a new installment of a storied property fits in among the grand scheme of things.

With "Strange New Worlds," the early returns would clearly — and emphatically — place it at the top of the list.