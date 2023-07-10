Star Trek: Picard's 11 Most Nostalgic Moments

Keep that Romulan ale on standby, because while "Star Trek: Picard" whisks us back to the French countryside of Picard's ancestral home early in the series, it's also a running joke that the wine it produces is not that tasty to most of his friends' palates. But that's beside the point for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" fans who know that one of the best two-parters in the series, "The Best of Both Worlds," is followed up with visiting these vineyards during one of the most emotional episodes in Jean-Luc Picard's life. It's good to see these fields again, even if the circumstances are just as fraught as ever.

"Family" is the first time we see a glimpse of what Picard would have been as a child, at odds with his brother Robert (Jeremy Kemp), rambling among the grape vines. "Picard" wakes Jean-Luc from a nightmare of the past in its premiere episode, eventually taking us on a tour of the old estate. Season 2 keeps an even tighter focus on the ancestral territory, as Picard's childhood memories explore dark parts of the manor fans never even suspected could exist. It's a great visit, and the nostalgia keeps on giving. You can even buy a bottle of Picard's wine online today.