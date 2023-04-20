Star Trek: Picard's Touching Final Scene Let The Cast Improvise For 45 Minutes

This post contains spoilers for the series finale of "Star Trek: Picard."

The final episode of "Star Trek: Picard" — called "The Last Generation" — begins in the middle of an action-movie-style crisis. Starfleet has been infiltrated by a Borg brain virus that had assimilated thousands of young people at the same time. Now compromised, hundreds of Federation vessels have their weapons trained on an enormous starbase, ready to kill everyone. Meanwhile, the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" have gathered on a reconstructed Enterprise-D and charge out to Jupiter where a secret Borg base is hiding. Only once they are able to explode the Borg base, very much the way one might a Death Star, can the brain virus be erased and the assault ended. Also, they would save Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), the son of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), and finally slay the evil Borg Queen (voice of Alice Krige).

The climax of the episode is tense and action-packed and all the usual things action climaxes ought to be. The nostalgia of seeing the NextGen cast back on board a recreated Enterprise-D set will likely inspire waves of nostalgia in some viewers. These are the perfunctory, expected elements of "The Last Generation" and, in many ways, its least interesting ones.

It's only after the day is saved that the best part of the episode happens. To celebrate their victory, the NextGen cast gathers at Guinan's bar for a drink. They chat idly, laugh, and are allowed to be themselves. It's a warm moment of genuine camaraderie more powerful than the show's constructed nostalgia moments.

In a recent roundtable interview attended by /Film's own Vanessa Armstrong, showrunner Terry Matalas said the moment felt so organic because he let the cast merely improvise for 45 straight minutes.