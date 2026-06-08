10 Best Adult Animated Shows Of All Time, According To IMDb

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10 | Number of Votes: 36K | Official Top 250 Ranking: No. 179

"Scavengers Reign" starts off our list as the most underrated (and therefore surprising) entry. Created by Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner for HBO Max, this Emmy Award-winning science fiction/horror drama transports viewers to the mesmerizing alien world of Vesta, where a crew of futuristic spacefarers must survive its beautiful — and brutal — biosphere.

As of writing, "Scavengers Reign" has only released one season. HBO Max declined to renew it for a second outing in 2024. Despite this, Bennett released a teaser for a prospective Season 2 to assert his (and his studio's) resolve to push the story forward. Netflix acquired the streaming rights to the series in 2026, but it has yet to commission further episodes. (Bennett has since returned to the Warner Bros. family for another acclaimed adult animated series with Adult Swim's "Common Side Effects." It has been granted a second season.)

Though fans would surely rather have more episodes of "Scavengers Reign" to watch, a single universally lauded season makes for stronger positioning on IMDb. The episodic rating average for Season 1 is 8.4/10, based on approximately 14,000 submitted ratings. The two highest-rated episodes are the Season 1 finale, "The Reunion" (8.8), and Season 1, Episode 6, "The Fall" (8.9). The latter episode is a major emotional turning point for the series that gets to the heart of its themes of empathy, brutality, and humanity. So, though it's unlikely to ever make a comeback, "Scavengers Reign" will be remembered as one of the many hidden gems in the HBO Max catalog.