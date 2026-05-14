10 Best Historical TV Shows, According To IMDb

What does the history genre ask of us? Should we confront the past on its own terms? Or should we confront our deceptively distant relationship to it?

Of course, the answer depends on the series and the viewer. Critics have their own perspective, and in our recent ranking of the best history documentaries, we praised those films which deepened our understanding of the past as it relates to our present (our #1 pick revealing how personal that relationship can be). Meanwhile, when we ranked the best alternate history shows of all time, we singled out the stories that managed to reveal new truths about the present by making a small change to the past.

Among IMDb and its users, who happen to be some of the internet's most active cinephiles, the history genre is best represented by a wider range of series than you might expect. From painstakingly accurate dramatizations and literal docuseries to mythological dramas and anime, these are the best historical TV shows, according to IMDb.