Why Vikings Ended After 6 Seasons - Was It Canceled?

Success can sometimes be a source of frustration for studios, as shows that once helped carry the banner for a brand may suddenly get replaced by fresher faces on the marquee. For Netflix, the release of new programs comes in waves every week, and that makes it hard for even long-term favorites to keep sailing forward amid so much change. "Vikings" was a program that became a History Channel favorite back in 2013, when the prospect of a serialized show with a real budget was still in vogue on mid-size cable TV networks. According to an interview in Variety with series creator Michael Hirst, the show didn't end because of dwindling ratings, but rather because he had finished the story he set out to tell.

"Vikings" was well-liked by the people who discovered it over on History in the beginning, and that continued for a lot of the show's run on the network. In essence, there just wasn't a lot of storytelling that was doing this kind of lightly historical epic on TV at the time, with these stories usually reserved for the big screen. But the audience continued to find Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and company wherever they were. It didn't take long for "Vikings" to become a word-of-mouth hit, as the first episode notched north of 6 million viewers for the maiden voyage. With that kind of buy-in, and viewers still enamored with the golden age of TV, it's easy to see how "Vikings" largely carved its way to four seasons on the History Channel with no real problem.

As we now know, there was a revolution coming up on the horizon, and "Vikings" wouldn't be able to steer clear of that catastrophe. In short, viewing habits changed throughout the show's run, as people started to find the series through other avenues. Now, that might not seem like a big obstacle for a series that was a standard bearer for The History Channel, but that is expertise that the executives in control just didn't have at that time. Fortunately, the show ended on its own terms.