Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai Showrunners Gave Content Warnings To Their Animators

Set in 17th-century Edo-period Japan, the new Netflix series "Blue Eye Samurai" follows Mizu (voiced by "Pen15" star Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking to deliver revenge. "It's an Edo-period tale of revenge — Kill Bill meets Yentl," co-creator Amber Noizumi told Tudum. During this time period, borders to Japan were closed to other countries, with the exception of illegal trade. Knowing that there were only four white men in Japan at the time of her conception, Mizu decides to track them down and kill them in the hopes of enacting revenge against the man who made her a "creature of shame." Her quest requires her to hide not just her blue eyes but also her gender, because as is narrated in the series' trailer, "Under the law, revenge is a luxury for men. Women must be practical."

/Film's own Jenna Busch-Henderson attended a "Blue Eye Samurai" event at Netflix, where showrunners Amber Noizumi and Michael Green ("Logan," "Blade Runner 2049"), in addition to director Jane Wu, who directed two episodes, spoke about the process of bringing the new series to life. When talking about assembling their team behind the scenes, Green said:

"It took finding people who were excited for ambition. And in the animation space, we learned so many people seemed to have spent, I don't know, decades in the children's space and we all love children's animation, but U.S. animation productions tend to tilt that way. So we had to find people who were excited with the temperament for this."

Working on any project that depicts graphic violence can be a challenging task, but when it comes to animation, it can be doubly difficult considering a person is responsible for depicting every frame of a scene by hand.