How Blade Runner 2049 Avoided Becoming Just Another Sci-Fi Film

The future looks bleak, folks, so why not reflect on "Blade Runner," a haunting cyberpunk vision in which the police cyclically execute living beings on behalf of a mega corporation who denies the souls it manufactures the right to their own autonomy?

Ridley Scott's sci-fi masterpiece, adapted from Philip K. Dick's "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep," remains a captivating neo-noir that is as visually striking as it is harrowing to behold. It single-handedly changed how we saw science fiction depicted on the screen, resulting in films like "Ghost in the Shell" and "The Matrix."

Even with the baggage of five different cuts and a lackluster box office, it's pretty astonishing how "Blade Runner" has managed to secure such a treasured legacy. For a good stretch of time, the appeal eluded me, beyond Scott's groundbreaking visual stature. It wasn't until my fourth viewing where the significance of the film's methodical pacing and detached characters just kind of clicked into place. Any intrigue I had in a sequel piqued when Denis Villeneuve ("Dune") came onboard to helm the long-awaited sequel. The fact that "Blade Runner 2049" exists at all is a miracle unto itself.

"Blade Runner 2049" is the rare case of a legacy sequel that surpasses its influential predecessor. Villeneuve had the immeasurable task of not only living up to Scott's influential vision, but adding to it. What would Los Angeles look like after 30 years? When speaking to Wired, production designer Dennis Gassner had an answer that set the tone for what Villeneuve's bleak vision of "Blade Runner" would ultimately be: