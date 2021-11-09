Vulcan's Hammer: Hunger Games And I Am Legend Director To Adapt Philip K. Dick

Philip K. Dick is heading back to the big screen with a little help from director Francis Lawrence ("The Hunger Games"). The influential sci-fi author is best known for penning "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" (AKA "Blade Runner") but he also wrote the short stories "Minority Report" (AKA ... the movie "Minority Report") and "We Can Remember It for You Wholesale" (AKA "Total Recall"). If you're keyed into science-fiction movies, you've definitely seen something inspired or ripped from the mind of Dick, even if you've never read his work. Although you really should, he's the man and he has a pretty large body of work to explore despite the fact that he passed away in 1982 when he was in his early fifties.

But if you've never heard of Dick or the movies influenced by his stories, maybe this news will be the catalyst you're looking for to jump right in. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence, his company About:blank, and New Republic Pictures are coming together to adapt Dick's novel "Vulcan's Hammer." Besides spearheading the business aspect of the project, Lawrence, who has a resume filled with dystopian sci-fi bangers including "I Am Legend," is also set to direct which feels like a solid match.