Shogun Might Not Be Such A Limited Series After All

The entire world has caught "Shōgun" fever and FX seems to have taken notice. Despite originally announcing the show back in 2018 specifically as a miniseries, the critical acclaim and sheer popularity (not to mention the very high quality of writing) of the show apparently might have resulted in a change of plans. Only a few short weeks after the season finale aired and brought a fitting (if deliberately anticlimactic) end to the sweeping story of Japanese warlords embroiled in political conflict, we've now received word that this limited series might not end up being so "limited" after all. If — and it's admittedly a big "if" — everything falls into place, season 2 could very well be in the cards.

Early indications are pointing to another thrilling return to feudal Japan with some of our favorite (and not-so-favorite) characters in tow. Deadline has revealed that lead actor/producer Hiroyuki Sanada has secured a new contract to reprise his role as Lord Yoshii Toranaga. Although his overall arc of becoming one of the leading shōgun leaders seemed to come to a definitive conclusion by the end of the 10-episode season, this news indicates that the writers intend for Toranaga to play another crucial role in whatever story is to come. In fact, the report goes out of its way to note that, "Securing Sanada [...] has been considered crucial to any plan to extend 'Shōgun' beyond its original installment."

To be clear, there's currently no official confirmation as of yet that season 2 has been given a green light and, even more tellingly, FX doesn't appear to have decided whether to submit the series for Emmy consideration as a limited series or simply a drama series. But there's perhaps reason to hope. Read on for more details!