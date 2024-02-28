The Complex Schemes And Alliances In The Shogun Premiere, Explained

This post contains spoilers for the first two episodes of "Shogun."

FX's "Shogun" sets up a premise grand and sweeping in scale, transporting us to feudal Japan during the late Sengoku period, a time when civil wars and social strife continuously plagued the nation. The source material for the limited 10-part series is James Clavell's 1975 novel "Shogun," a stunning, expansive work of historical fiction that spans more than 1,200 pages and details the fictionalized exploits of a real event. As the novel embeds real historical events with dramatic embellishments, there is a lot to dissect and absorb in terms of the socio-political clashes that took place during that time, which eventually led to the real-life Battle of Sekigahara, a turning point in 1600s Japan.

The "Shogun" premiere lays an impressive foundation for the semi-historical events to come, opening with the crew on the Dutch warship, Erasmus, who are on the verge of starvation after being stranded at sea for a long time. An English pilot, James Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) — loosely based on navigator William Adams, the first Englishman to reach Japan — is aboard the ship and is adamant about carrying out the crew's assigned mission. However, with a dead captain and most of the crew rotting away due to starvation, James must persevere until they reach a land that feels strange and alien to him: Japan.

As we dive into the world of daimyos (Japanese feudal lords) and the death of Japan's supreme ruler, the Taiko, which presents a deadly power vacuum, things get a tad complicated in "Shogun," as the show takes the liberty to alter and shift around events from the book. Let us explore the historical backdrop of these shifting schemes and alliances, and how the show plays them out to dramatic effect.