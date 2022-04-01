Pachinko Stars Jin Ha And Anna Sawai On Solomon's Big Moment, Naomi's Perspective, And More [Interview]

As soon as Solomon arrives in Japan, we see him clash with his grandmother –– her values vs. his own idea of success. When he meets Naomi, it feels like he gets another perspective thrown at him. For both of you, how did you feel their perspectives affected each other?

Sawai: Well, I think that, because they're both marginalized, it's really hard for ... they're both going through similar things in different ways, and she's really unhappy with him because even though he is also considered an outsider, she's put secondary to him. And she's been at the company for much longer. So they have a very complicated relationship and she's having to deal with seeing him do better than she expected him to.

Ha: I don't know if I can really add much more to that. I think that's entirely the dynamic at play.

There's also that question of the bigger generational divide that Solomon gets into with his grandmother and with the landowner, where they address this idea of the burden of suffering in immigrant stories.

Ha: You're referring to the landlord scene? It's when he says, "Isn't that the point? To burden us with that history?"

Yeah. Where do you think "Pachinko" intervenes in those ideas?

Ha: Oh, interesting. I think ["Pachinko"] proves that point and also disproves that point at the same time. Obviously, the history that my character's grandmother and my father's generation experienced proves that there is a burden that every generation has thrust upon them as they enter the new circumstances or new opportunities. And at the same time, hopefully — maybe this is more of my own personal hope that I'm injecting into the show itself, but I hope there's also the element of, "We can change. We can break free from the circumstances of the former generation. There are new opportunities." The question I think that Solomon wrestles with throughout is, "When do I stick to it, and when do I break from it?" And I imagine that's something that a lot of us also experience in our own journeys as well. And I hope that relates to audiences.

When Naomi sees Solomon dancing in the rain, what do you think is changing for the two of them in that moment? If anything.

Sawai: For Naomi, this is after the big meeting and she sees him differently with the decision that [he] make[s]. And so I think she's even more intrigued by him and just happy to see him stand up for what he believes in. And also the fact that he has stood up for someone else is very empowering to her.

Ha: I think that's an example of him breaking from his own momentum of being an uber-capitalist, and only being driven by the desire to close this deal and make the most money for this company. Suddenly his history and suddenly his grandmother and suddenly his heritage comes back to him at that moment in the conference room. I think it's telling that, unbeknownst to even him, he doesn't know why, but for some reason, he felt the impulse to break that deal. He felt the impulse to go against his own personal gain, his motivations, and tap into something that the landowner speaks to, which is his history.

