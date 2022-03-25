Pachinko Showrunner Soo Hugh On Adapting A Beloved Novel And Exploring A Generational Divide [Interview]

That also gives you a lot of space to expand. How do you choose which parts or even which characters to expand on? Like when it came to giving Hansu more time for a backstory, how do you make those decisions?

We did it in the writers' room. We have this amazing collective group of writers and we try to circuit our brains together. And when you find that we're all interested in the same questions, then that's something to explore, right? You end up breaking more story than you use. If I think about all the stories that we did in the writers' room, it's probably enough to fill 20 scripts for the first season. But it's very important to me that the pacing of the show be very rigorous and tight, that nothing feels like excess fat, that we're telling this story with as little indulgence as possible. And so, that came to eight episodes, including the departure episode for Hansu.

What questions was that episode answering for you?

He's such an intriguing character, right? And the big question is, how? How did he become this way? What happened in his life that made him build that armor? And then, I did not know about the Kanto earthquake. It was through my research for this show that I learned about it and what happened to the Koreans afterwards. That was a giant light bulb. Then all of a sudden, I saw Hansu there.

A little bit of a shift, but I've been really obsessed with the opening sequence for the show.

Yes. [Laughs] Thank you.

I'd love to hear about the conception for that, how you chose the song and what that sequence starting every episode is suppose to capture for us.

I write title sequences into my scripts. I like that, because I like title sequences. Originally in the script, it was a different song — it was a Rolling Stone song, [but] the rights didn't work out. So when we shot the title sequence in Vancouver, we didn't know what song it was going to be. I played different songs for different actors and it was probably two of my favorite days of shooting. It was so much fun. The thing I said about this title sequence, working with Elastic, our title company, I said, "I want one word to be pasted in your brains and that is the word exuberance. This title sequence has to feel exuberant." I want people to celebrate that these people survived, that they endured, and I think we did it.