Shōgun Ending Explained: This Was Never Blackthorne's Story

This article contains spoilers for both "Shōgun" the 2024 TV show and the 1975 novel.

When I first finished James Clavell's novel "Shōgun," the comparison that immediately came to mind was Homer's "Iliad." The epic Greek poem is famous for recounting the events of the Trojan War, a war that is still famous thousands of years later. I was hardly an expert at Greek mythology before reading "The Iliad," but going in I already knew two big events: that the fierce warrior Achilles (who was portrayed by Brad Pitt in Wolfgang Petersen's "Troy") died near the end of the Trojan War, and that the Greek soldiers won by hiding inside a giant wooden horse and tricking the Trojans into letting them behind their city walls.

The latter was the big moment I was looking forward to. The Trojan horse is such an iconic image; it's still referenced constantly in pop culture and is so ubiquitous that the U.S. even named its most popular condom brand in its honor. But as I read through the second half of "The Iliad," I grew increasingly confused by how little the war had progressed. It was only by the final few chapters that I accepted Achilles wasn't going to die in this book, nor would we be getting to the famous horse scheme. "The Iliad" is remarkably uninterested in the conclusion to the Trojan War; if you want to see that, you'll have to check out "The Aeneid."