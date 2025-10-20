Netflix May Have Finally Found The American Answer To The Crown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Peter Morgan's "The Crown" was a true jewel for Netflix. Over six gripping, juicily entertaining seasons, the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of "The Queen" and "Frost/Nixon" charted the ascent of Queen Elizabeth II. He didn't skimp on the palace intrigue (indeed, he might've invented some of his own) or the heartbreak (most notably the death of Diana Spencer), and the show was richly rewarded with 11 Primetime Emmy Awards (including two for Morgan). Most importantly, it was one of Netflix's most consistently popular shows and a reliable generator of social media chatter.

When "The Crown" concluded in 2023, there was speculation as to how the streamer would fill the royal-watching void left by the series' absence. Would it venture back in time and cover another era? There's no shortage of drama in, say, previous eras, but many of these periods have been done to death in film and television. Something quasi-contemporary felt right, but the drama roiling Buckingham Palace at the moment is too current. We need to sit back and let this all play out.

While we wait, who's to say we need to focus on an official "royal" family? Skip across the pond to the United States, and you can name several clans that have impacted the world both politically and economically — and these families do not lack for scandal or tragedy.

So, it's no surprise that Netflix is teaming with Chernin Entertainment on a series based on the Kennedys. Titled, quite simply, "Kennedy," the eight-episode first season will focus on the ruthless rise of Joe (played by Michael Fassbender) and Rose Kennedy, as well as their nine children, particularly John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who would grow up to be elected President of the United States in 1960.

Excited? Wait until you get a load of the talent involved.