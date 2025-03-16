Every Season Of Netflix's The Crown, Ranked

Has there ever been as gutless a season of television as season 5 of "The Crown"? Wider audiences may have caught on to the show's decline during its sixth and final season, but the cracks in the series were already showing a year earlier, and they felt particularly galling given the obvious about-face between seasons 4 and 5. The show's introduction to Diana, then played by Emma Corrin, was fantastic, but it followed up a season that portrayed her with sympathy and complexity with one that recast her part in more ways than one. "The Crown" season 5 saw Elizabeth Debicki take over the Diana role, and her once-loveable character was suddenly made into the wrongheaded attention-seeker the Royals (in the series, at least) seemed to think she always was.

The 180-degree turn on several characters in season 5 reeks of a bending of the knee, and paves the way for a more toothless version of the once-great show going forward. Morgan's sudden chilliness towards the Peoples' Princess is counterbalanced by a bizarre attempt to redeem perpetually unlikeable Prince Charles (now played by Dominic West). The future King of England, who coincidentally became the ruler of the British Empire two months before this milquetoast season was released, is here shown dancing dorkily with underprivileged youths as if we didn't just see him more or less tell his severely ill wife to kill herself a season before. Meanwhile, the character who gave the show her name (Imelda Staunton, who looks the most like Elizabeth of all three of her actors yet leaves the slightest of impressions in the role) becomes less and less active. By the time the season ends with a plot about Queen Elizabeth mourning the loss of her publicly funded yacht, the show's once crown-critical edge had already dulled beyond repair.