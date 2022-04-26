The British Royal Family Apparently Shuts Down The Crown Shoots 'Whenever They Can'

Heavy lies "The Crown," and even heavier lies the shutdown of shooting locations that results from the prestige Netflix drama irking the real British royal family.

It's no big secret that the royals are not a fan of "The Crown," which often delves into real-life scandals that they have faced over the years, as it tracks the reign of Queen Elizabeth down through seven decades. Tina Brown, a onetime editor for Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, has also spent some time documenting their history; her latest chronicle unfolds in a new book, out in stores today, called "‌The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil."

The book's title refers to Windsor Castle, one of the residences that the royal family inhabits outside of Buckingham Palace. Another such residence is Sandringham House, which recently served as the main setting of the Oscar-nominated film, "Spencer," starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

CBS News has an excerpt of the book you can read, but it was while speaking to The AV Club that Brown dropped details about the royal family either directly or indirectly interfering with the production of "The Crown," by dint of their influence. She explained: