The Crown Season 6 To Shoot This Summer, Looking For Teen Prince William And Harry

Have you always been told you look just like a young version Prince William or Prince Harry? Are you an actor? Ooh, do we have some news for you! Netflix is about to begin shooting season 6 of "The Crown," and they're looking for your pretty and princely face to play the royals as teenagers, according to Variety. This isn't a vague casting notice where you just have to hope you can find your way to a casting agent. "The Crown" casting associate Kate Bone has tweeted out the information on what they're looking for and though she does mention that the series is looking for, "exceptional young actors," she also states that you don't need professional acting experience to apply. She says, "We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process."

Its that time folks...Prince William & Harry – Season 6. This is an incredible opportunity! Please help us spread the word... pic.twitter.com/nFMSkUdsex — Kate Bone (@KateBoneCasting) March 17, 2022

As a former actor, I can tell you that this isn't something you come across every day. If you are interested in this super cool opportunity, you need to get your info to them quickly, because they're looking to get these roles cast over the next two months. The shoot will begin in August of 2022 in the UK. They probably can't get back to everyone, but she does say that they'll try to let you know within two weeks of receiving the application. For Prince William, they're looking for someone between the ages of 16 and 21, and for Prince Harry, they're looking for someone between the ages of 16 and 20.