The 2021 Emmys By The Numbers: Which Shows Led The Pack?

First things first, the biggest winner of the night by far was Netflix, which walked away with the most awards of any streaming service or network. The tides of change are a-coming, cemented by their historic number of wins: Netflix is now tied for most wins in a single year. The previous record-setter dates all the way back to 1974 when CBS also took home 44 Emmy awards. Other streaming services did their fair share of work to make headlines: the three biggest trophies of the night all went to streaming services, including Drama, Comedy, and Limited/Anthology series.

Streamers dominated — but which shows helped them do it? Without further ado, here are the Emmy winners, ranked by how many trophies they won.