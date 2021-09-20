Netflix Ties Emmy Record For Most Wins In A Single Year

Netflix wasn't the only streaming platform that had a good showing last night — Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" was the first streaming production to win Best Comedy. But Netflix's "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit" picked up Best Drama and Limited Series respectively. After Netflix's 44 trophies, Disney+ had 14 and Apple TV+, thanks in large part to "Ted Lasso," had 10. HBO/HBO Max — which is part streaming platform part premium cable channel — had 19, with "Mare of Easttown" and "Hacks" picking up several wins. Even the now-defunct Quibi got an Emmy this year for J.B. Smoove's performance in "Mapleworth Murders."

Overall, streaming services won over half of all the Emmys this year, solidifying their impact on the industry. The only traditional network shows to get significant wins were NBC's "Saturday Night Live," which picked up eight awards, and VH1's "RuPaul Drag Race," which won five trophies, one of which was for Best Reality Competition Program. ABC also had three wins and Fox had two. CBS, the network that aired the Emmys, had none.

Not all streaming platforms, however, fared well this year — both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu were shut out, even though they've done well in the past. Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win Best Drama in 2017, but didn't garner any Emmys this year. Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Fleabag" have also received nods in the past.