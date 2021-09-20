Netflix Ties Emmy Record For Most Wins In A Single Year
In case there was any doubt (and was there?), this year's Emmys confirmed that streamers aren't just a major player in creating quality original content — they're the dominant one. Netflix led the pack last night, and their 44 trophies tied with CBS' 1974 showing for the most Emmy wins in a single year.
Streaming Platforms Dominate
Netflix wasn't the only streaming platform that had a good showing last night — Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" was the first streaming production to win Best Comedy. But Netflix's "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit" picked up Best Drama and Limited Series respectively. After Netflix's 44 trophies, Disney+ had 14 and Apple TV+, thanks in large part to "Ted Lasso," had 10. HBO/HBO Max — which is part streaming platform part premium cable channel — had 19, with "Mare of Easttown" and "Hacks" picking up several wins. Even the now-defunct Quibi got an Emmy this year for J.B. Smoove's performance in "Mapleworth Murders."
Overall, streaming services won over half of all the Emmys this year, solidifying their impact on the industry. The only traditional network shows to get significant wins were NBC's "Saturday Night Live," which picked up eight awards, and VH1's "RuPaul Drag Race," which won five trophies, one of which was for Best Reality Competition Program. ABC also had three wins and Fox had two. CBS, the network that aired the Emmys, had none.
Not all streaming platforms, however, fared well this year — both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu were shut out, even though they've done well in the past. Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win Best Drama in 2017, but didn't garner any Emmys this year. Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Fleabag" have also received nods in the past.
So Go The Emmys, So Goes the Industry
The dominance of streaming services in the Emmys reflects the growth of that platform over the past few years. Several new or rebranded streamers have hit the market recently — Apple TV+, for example, is only two years old — and others like Paramount+, Epix, Shudder, Pluto TV, and AMC+ continue to bring more content to viewers, much of it good. And given the amount of major shows coming from streaming networks in the near future — Apple TV+'s "Foundation," Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" series, just to name two — it's more than likely that streamers will continue to dominate the Emmys in years to come.